CODE-19 shelter open Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Code Blue shelters are not open Monday night, one CODE-19 shelter will be open for those needing a place to rest.
The Lincoln Field House at 10 Quincy Street in Buffalo (14212) from 5 p.m. Monday until 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Both the Lincoln Field House and the Rural Outreach Center will be closed on Tuesday.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call (716) 240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter