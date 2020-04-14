BUFFALO, N.Y. — A CODE 19 has been issued for Buffalo and East Aurora.

Shelters will be open around the clock on both April 14 and 15.

The following shelters are currently open 24 hours:

• ECC Flickenger Athletic Center, 21 Oak Street, Buffalo

• Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora

Both locations are open during the day today (4/14), overnight, and will remain open Wednesday (4/15) as daytime centers.

If you know of someone on the street, or someone in need of a place to stay, please direct them to one of the shelters. The NFTA has also waived fares so they are able to ride the bus to the shelter for free.

To receive Code-19 updates for the City of Buffalo, text CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211. This notification is available to anyone including clients.