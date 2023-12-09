'Cocktails in the Dark' event to raise awareness for visually impaired

A highlight from the event was the interactive assistive technology demonstrations, showcasing innovative tools and advancements that help empower individuals.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The group Visually Impaired Advancement of Buffalo held its first ever 'Cocktails in the Dark' event.

The event featured a variety of cocktails, mocktails, food, and activities for folks to enjoy while wearing blindfolds all to raise awareness about the adversities members of the blind and visually impaired community face.

"We also want people to walk away with, you know, visually impaired individuals are people within the community and they can be assets in both the workforce... an educational institution... as well as their independent lives," said Ray Zylinski, education and development coordinator.

