Cockpit issue forces New York City-to-Anchorage flight to land in Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A cockpit issue forced a plane flying from New York City to Anchorage to make an emergency landing on Saturday evening at Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The 4:45 p.m. Delta flight left John F. Kennedy International Airport before having to make the stop in Western New York, according to a Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority spokesperson.

The plane landed safely in Cheektowaga around 6 p.m. Police and fire vehicles also showed up to assist.

A 2 On Your Side photographer reported that the plane was still at an airport gate around 9 p.m.

A new flight from Buffalo was scheduled to leave Sunday morning at 10 a.m. bound for Anchorage. It left around at 11 a.m.