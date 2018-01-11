CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. - Cockaigne Resort announced Thursday that they will not be opening for the 2018-2019 skiing and snowboarding season.

The resort posted a statement on their Facebook page and website saying:

"Despite a lot of hard work and investment, we are not able to get slope lighting and lifts operational. There have been many people involved to this point, however, the scope of work that needs to be done on the slopes has grown significantly and is beyond the point that we can complete prior to this season."

They say their focus will shift to the competition of their lodge and serving the community with a place to stop for food, drinks and for a family-friendly atmosphere.

The resort is urging people to check their social media pages throughout the season as they will look for potential snow-sport events and activities for this upcoming season.

© 2018 WGRZ