U.S. Coast Guard rescues 10 people stuck on Lake Erie at Edgewater Park

The Coast Guard first received reports around 2:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes (USGC Great Lakes) is performing a rescue on Sunday at Edgewater Park in Cleveland after reports were called in of 10 people stranded on the water.

As of 4:49 p.m. on Sunday, the Coast Guard has rescued all 10 people from Lake Erie, and they were escorted off the ice by Cleveland Fire.

Captain Laurie Walworth of Cleveland EMS confirmed that no hospitalizations were required.

Captain Walworth said the group told paramedics that the ice has already begun cracking when they walked out on the water, and during an attempt to go over the crack, it widened.

The group was embarrassed and refused evaluation/transport.

"Ice rescue team from Station Cleveland Harbor and local agencies responding to a report of 10 people stranded on two separate ice floes near Edgewater Park on #LakeErie," the USGC Great Lakes tweeted on Sunday afternoon. "Air Station Detroit has sent a helicopter for air support."

Cleveland EMS told 3News that the rescue involved seven adults and three children. Four of the individuals on Lake Erie were rescued by Cleveland Fire, and the other six were rescued by the ice water rescue team

3News spoke with a representative for the Coast Guard Cleveland-division who said that they first received a call around 2:45 p.m., with initial reports indicating just two people on the ice. Upon arrival, the team discovered that it was actually 10 individuals who were stuck on two ice floes that were connected to land, but had broken off.

Cleveland Fire told 3News that an ice water rescue team was dispatched from Cleveland before the Coast Guard sent a helicopter from Detroit for support. There was an ice rescue team dispatched from Cleveland.

