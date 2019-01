BUFFALO, N.Y. — Folks with the Change The Date coalition gave their pitch Monday on why they want Buffalo school board elections moved from May to June to match up with the statewide primary election.

This coalition is made up of parents, clergy-members and others.

They point out that voter turnout for school board elections in the city has been lower than 10 percent in many years, and that having the election just a month later may help improve those numbers.