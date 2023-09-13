Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports award 2 high school football coaches $1000

The Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports named the coach of the week for high school football in WNY.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills and ADPRO Sports are celebrating high school football coaches across WNY by each week selecting a coach of the week to represent both the Buffalo and Rochester regions. Those coaches chosen each week receive $1000 towards their school's football program.

The coaches chosen are selected based on the impact they make on their players both on and off the field. A coach of the year for the region will be announced during week 17 when the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

As we head into the week 2 selections the organizations announced Tuesday on their website that they have chosen Newfane Senior High School head coach Chuck Nagel, and Hornell Senior High School head coach Ismail 'Izzy" Mehr as the two regions coaches of the week.

The Bills website wrote about how not only did Newfane's team's recent win mark the first time that the team had started a season with a 2-0 standing since 2003, but also how their head coach Chuck Nagel is also a regular volunteer for the school. This past summer he could even be seen by the community in a dunk tank to raise money for the school's alumni association.

"He was also a huge advocate for leading Newfane's drive to install lights and new turf on the football field and athletic complex, which has led to increased attendance at Friday night games." the Bills article writes.

On the other side of the region in Rochester, Izzy Mehr was noted for his long-time run on the Hornell Staff since 2002, but that this would be his first season debut as the head football coach. Mehr's team took home the win against Penn Yan Academy on Saturday, September 9 after coming back from a 0-2 start in the first half.

When not coaching Mehr is a physician who serves on several local boards and is recognized nationally as a medical humanitarian.

"I'm humbled and honored, and as mentioned this was not possible without an amazing staff of assistant coaches," Mehr said in the Bills article.

Both these coaches will join the 2023 season week 1 chosen coaches and be considered for each region's coach of the year which will be announced as mentioned during NFL week 17 in December.