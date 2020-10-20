Co-working space coming to Lord & Taylor's 99,534-square-foot Galleria storefront

The center will be called York Factory in a nod to New York state.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Lord & Taylor department store, once a prominent anchor in the Walden Galleria, may become a co-working office center that targets emerging companies.

French conglomerate Le Tote, owners of the Lord & Taylor chain, retained CBRE/Buffalo to find co-working office tenants for the 99,534-square-foot, two-story building in the Walden Galleria. Le Tote, which also owns the Lord & Taylor real estate, will close all 38 Lord & Taylor locations.