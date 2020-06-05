BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are searching for clues in the city's latest homicide.

They say the body of a 32-year-old man was found in a home in the 1500 block of South Park Avenue Monday afternoon around 1 p.m.

The victim's name or how he died has not been released at this time.

If you have any information that could help police, you're asked to call or text 847-2255.

