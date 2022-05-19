Club Marcella reopening in Cobblestone District as a 'nightclub for everyone'

The club, which closed April 1 at its longtime home in Buffalo’s downtown Theatre District, is slated to reopen May 20.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The expanded Club Marcella is ready to make its debut at its new location following investments of more than $1 million.

The club, which closed April 1 at its longtime home in Buffalo’s downtown Theatre District, is slated to reopen May 20 in a 9,700-square-foot leased space at 106 Michigan Ave., right across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in the city’s Cobblestone District.

A former manufacturing/warehouse space, the club features two separate party rooms, each with a bar and stage for live performances plus an outside courtyard bar space.