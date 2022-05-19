x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Club Marcella reopening in Cobblestone District as a 'nightclub for everyone'

The club, which closed April 1 at its longtime home in Buffalo’s downtown Theatre District, is slated to reopen May 20.
WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The expanded Club Marcella is ready to make its debut at its new location following investments of more than $1 million.

The club, which closed April 1 at its longtime home in Buffalo’s downtown Theatre District, is slated to reopen May 20 in a 9,700-square-foot leased space at 106 Michigan Ave., right across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in the city’s Cobblestone District.

A former manufacturing/warehouse space, the club features two separate party rooms, each with a bar and stage for live performances plus an outside courtyard bar space.

You can read the full story on Buffalo Business First's website. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Olmstead Park Conservancy Donation