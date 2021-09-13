Clothing boutique Research and Design opens second location in Lewiston

The business will open its second location 721 Center St. in Lewiston, formerly HSBC Bank, by the end of September.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Rani Salemi, then Rani Somayaji, opened her first bank account at age 16 at an HSBC on Center Street in Lewiston. She never could have predicted that she'd be opening a store in the same spot years later.

Research and Design, a women’s clothing boutique, opened in 2012 at 4109 North Buffalo St., Orchard Park. The business will open its second location 721 Center St. in Lewiston, formerly HSBC Bank, by the end of September.

Wife and husband Rani and Dennis Salemi own the business, along with Rani’s sister Anita Somayaji.