Climate and Community Investment Act proposed in Albany

Lawmakers react to what one group says would be a 55-cent per gallon tax increase on gasoline.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're continuing to answer your questions as you send them into to our newsroom.

Ryan H. asked, "I would like to know if it is true that New York State legislators and the governor are secretly trying to ramrod a 55 cent gas tax hike through to help close the state deficit?"

To answer Ryan's question, we found the proposed bill he's asking about. It is not a secret, and it is not being done in secret. Anyone can find the information by searching the New York State Senate and Assembly websites by going to the "bills and laws" section.

The bill is also being called the "Climate and Community Investment Act" and its main sponsors are lawmakers who are not from Western New York. The only co-sponsor from Western New York is Assemblymember Jonathan Rivera. We asked his office for an interview Monday afternoon, and did not hear back before our deadline.

The bill in both the New York State Senate and Assembly proposes many things related to the environment to address climate change and expand and grow clean and renewable energy. It also would establish a climate pollution fee and a household and small business energy rebate. It also pays special attention to disadvantaged communities and neighborhoods impacted by pollution and climate change.

There is a lot in the bill. It is 73 pages long and is summarized by the bill's sponsors as seeking to "transition New York to 100-percent renewable energy, create hundreds of thousands of jobs, protect workers currently in the fossil fuel industry, and support the communities most impacted by climate change and pollution."

So now for the part of the bill Ryan was asking about. The bill says a fee of $55 would be imposed per short ton of carbon dioxide equivalent next year.

It says nothing about a 55-cent per gallon tax increase specifically, but here's where Ryan may have heard that. The Jamestown Post-Journal, among other media outlets, published an article last month saying the Business Council of New York State estimates gas taxes would go up 55-cents a gallon if this passes.

The bill is in committee in both houses and would have to be passed by both the Senate and Assembly before going to the governor for his approval before becoming law.

We also asked our six State Senators from Western New York whether they support the bill on Monday.

State Senator Patrick Gallivan released a statement saying in-part, "We should be doing more to limit or reduce taxes, not raise them. I urge my colleagues to reject this bill."

And a spokesperson for State Senator Sean Ryan told 2 On Your Side that Senator Ryan does not support an immediate 55-cent increase in the gas tax and, "in general, Senator Ryan does support efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions to address the crisis of climate change."