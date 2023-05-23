Click It or Ticket campaign begins

the U.S. Department of Transportation's national "click it or ticket" enforcement effort coincides with Memoria Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are now into the beginning of the U.S. Department of Transportation's national "Click It or Ticket" enforcement effort.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says buckling your seat belt is the easiest way to save your life in the event of a crash.

“I want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike,” Sheriff John Garcia said.

“It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law. During the Click It or Ticket campaign, deputies with the Traffic Unit will be patrolling Erie County to ensure the message gets out to drivers and passengers. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to limit injury or save your life during a crash.”

Every driver and passenger in New York must wear a seatbelt regardless of how old you are or what seat you are in.

Penalties for a seat belt violation are:

Occupants over 16 years old: $50/ unrestrained occupant;

A driver can receive a fine of $25 to $100 and 3 points on their license for each passenger under 16 years old

The awareness campaign runs through June 4.