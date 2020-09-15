President Trump vs. Joe Biden: Cleveland debate 2 weeks away

Here's what we know as the first presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University.

With election day less than two months away, all eyes will soon be shifting to Cleveland as Case Western Reserve University hosts the first presidential debate later this month between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

So what can you expect? Here's what we know so far...

WHEN IS IT?

Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 9-10:30 p.m.

WHERE IS IT TAKING PLACE?

The Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic inside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

WHO WILL MODERATE?

WHAT ABOUT COVID-19 CONCERNS?

The Cleveland Clinic will serve as a health security adviser to mitigate any exposure or spread.

OTHER DEBATE SCHEDULES:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Thursday, Oct. 15: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami. Thursday, Oct. 22: Belmont University in Nashville.

WHO IS CURRENTLY LEADING IN OHIO?

A recent poll released by Morning Consult shows President Trump with a five-point lead against Joe Biden in Ohio.

WHEN IS THE ELECTION?

Tuesday, Nov. 3.

