Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's $21 million ARPA waterfront fund approved by city planning commission

Money from the fund would support nine projects along the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie, from Irishtown Bend stretching east to the Euclid Creek Reservation.

CLEVELAND — Another piece of Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb's plan to spend the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds is taking shape.

On Friday, much of the Bibb administration's proposal to use $21 million in ARPA money for his "Waterfront Activation Fund" was approved by the Cleveland City Planning Commission.

The fund focuses on nine projects along the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie, from Irishtown Bend to Euclid Beach and the Metroparks' Euclid Creek Reservation:

CHEERS Fishing Pier: In partnership with Cleveland Metroparks' Cleveland Harbor Eastern Embayment Resilience Strategy (CHEER), $1.5 million in ARPA funding will be spent towards a new fishing pier on the the city's east side. Construction would begin in 2026.

Downtown Experiential Lighting: Done in partnership with Destination Cleveland, the city would spend $1 million in ARPA money for "a bold experiential lighting project to help make Public Square, Euclid Avenue and the Malls safer, more vibrant and more interesting spaces at night."

The project would begin this summer and be ready to launch by next spring.

Euclid Beach Trail Connector: The connector will utilize $3 million in ARPA funds. It will expand public lakefront access from the Metroparks’ Euclid Creek Reservation west along the neighborhoods of Beulah Park, Villa Beach and a small portion of Shore Acres. The Euclid Beach Trail Connector will be an approximately 0.44 mile bike/pedestrian trail. The project includes erosion control and public access along the waterfront. Construction would occur next year.

Euclid Creek Greenway: City leaders say the greenway is "a multi-phased trail project to improve connections to the lakefront on the east side of Cleveland." They add that the project "will close a critical transportation gap in the region and connect the lower portion of Euclid Creek Reservation to its northern portion along the lakefront that includes Euclid Beach, Villa Angela and Wildwood parks in the city of Cleveland." The Euclid Creek Greenway Phase 2 North will be an approx. 2.0 mile trail to provide residents a low stress route to the parks on Lake Erie. A total of $500,000 in ARPA funds will be used toward design and engineering.

Irishtown Bend: $5 million in ARPA money will support bulkhead and hillside stabilization and development of Irishtown Bend Park.

The park will connect Ohio City on Cleveland's near west side to the Flats, downtown Cleveland and Lake Erie. Its riverfront trail will become the missing link that finally connects the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to Lake Erie.

Irishtown Bend Park is expected to be complete in 2026.

Lakefront Masterplan Interventions: Using $1 million in ARPA funds, the city is focusing on elements of its lakefront master plan that can be utilized on a semi-temporary basis. Possible uses of the funds could be for enhancements such as bike lanes, racks, benches, shade structures, stages, pop-up vendors, fishing area improvements, ADA docks for kayak launches, winter warming huts, play equipment, screens for movie nights, and public art.

North Coast Connector: The city's plan for a proposed land bridge connecting the grassy lawns of Mall C and City Hall to the lakefront. It would span over the railroad tracks and the Shoreway to restore pedestrian access. The $3 million in ARPA funds would go towards a feasibility study, design, and engineering.

Waterfront Development Authority: The city and Cuyahoga County would form a waterfront development authority, "with the sole purpose to plan and implement transformational projects on the waterfront. The entity will be known as the “North Coast Development Corporation” (NCDC)."

The NCDC would assist the city and its partners with "the equitable development of the North Coast Lakefront as a destination for residents, businesses, and recreation." The $3 million in funding would go towards creating, staffing, and operating the NCDC.

Bedrock Riverfront Infrastructure: This was the only part of the Waterfront Activation Fund that was not approved by the commission on Friday. The matter was tabled until their next meeting later this month.

Bedrock's Cuyahoga Riverfront plan calls for the unfinished Tower City Center complex to be extended down to the east bank of the Cuyahoga River at Collision Bend. The ambitious plan calls for the addition of 2,000 residential units, 850,000 square feet of office space, new parking, 12+ acres of public space and opportunities for future hospitality, retail and entertainment venues.

Bibb's office is proposing to use $3 million in ARPA funds for improvements to West 3rd Street, sewer improvements, and the demolition of the Eagle Ramp from West 3rd to Ontario.