Cleveland Clinic worker gets special surprise on 'TODAY' with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: Watch the moment

NEW YORK — Many patients experience nerves, anxiety and fear as they arrive at the hospital -- but there's a special woman working to help lift spirits for those at the Cleveland Clinic.
Patrice Houston -- also known as "Peaches" -- is a patient transporter who is working to make a difference each and every day.
"Everyone's here is here for a reason," Peaches says about the patients who come to the hospital "And when they're here with me for the short, while they're with me, I want to make them comfortable and let them know everything's gonna be OK."
Peaches, who has given approximately 40,000 patient rides during her career, was showcased in the national spotlight Wednesday morning as she joined Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager for the fourth hour of TODAY.
“I love helping people," Peaches said during the interview. "Always been a part of me.”
That's where the surprise came in...
Peaches was given a five-night Mexican vacation to an all-inclusive resort for her and a guest.
“That’s what the doctor ordered!” Peaches shouted after getting the surprise vacation.
We have more tonight during the "Heartstrings" segment at 11 p.m. as 3News' Lindsay Buckingham shares her own story on Peaches and her journey as a caring and calming face for patients of the Cleveland Clinic.
