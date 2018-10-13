BUFFALO,NY - The announcement that Tonawanda Coke plans to shut down was unexpected.

"I didn't think today was gonna come, we were preparing to do something totally else" said Clean Air Coalition Board Member Emily Terrana.

It is something the Clean Air Coalition has been hoping would happen for more than a decade. The group has organized community meetings, filed petitions and planned protests against Tonawanda Coke for years. Which is why many members consider Fridays announcement a victory.

"This has been a long battle a laborious battle," said Director Rebecca Newberry"and its been fought by people who have come before us and who have come before me."

"Today is a little taste of justice for the kids that were struggling for air to breathe on playgrounds during asthma attacks," said Terrana "and families like mine who are still grieving their loved ones who passed away from cancer and lost their battles."

Though the group is happy with Friday's announcement members told 2 On Your Side that there is still a lot of work ahead.

"We are calling on the state and federal government to put aside a portion of the fine money to provide for transitions for these workers, said Newberry."We are calling on the occupational safety and health administration to require the company to do worker monitoring to ensure that workers are not harmed after this company closes."

© 2018 WGRZ