Ribbon cutting marks Clayton's Toy Store's return to the City of Buffalo

The iconic toy store was located on Elmwood Avenue from 1916 until 1991 when it moved to Main Street in Williamsville.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The oldest continuously run toy store in America has returned to the City of Buffalo after a 30 year absence.

Clayton's Toy Store cut the ribbon Thursday on its second location at 1396 Hertel Avenue. Their first store opened on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo in 1916 until moving out to Main Street in Williamsville in 1991.

"We are so happy to be back in the city with a second location," said Co-Owner Tera McElligott. "Our friends and neighbors here have been so welcoming and we're excited to celebrate Neighborhood Toy Store Day here on Hertel Avenue."

"Clayton's Toys has been a staple in the WNY community for over 100 years and I'm pleased to officially welcome its return to the City of Buffalo with the opening of a second retail shop," said Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

"I want to thank owners Kellie Klos and Tera McElligott for choosing to located their toy store on Hertel Avenue, much to the delight of children of all ages. As we continue to recover from the COVID-19 global health pandemic, I urge residents and visitors to get behind this legendary Buffalo business and support them in the best way we can this holiday season and beyond."

The new location on Hertel will be open Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.