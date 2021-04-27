Classic train engine arrives in Western New York

The train engine had been sitting around the Binghamton area for almost a decade and the Western New York Railway Historical Society spent the day Tuesday trucking it in to the museum on South Long Street.

"It was literally just, close the doors and everything interior was left the way it was in 2014 when it was last used at the coal yard," he said. "So now that we've got all the parts, all the pieces inside, it's going to be a great addition to our museum so our engineers, some of whom were engineers who were on the railroad, can explain all the parts and pieces for this wonderful unit we acquired."