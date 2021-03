The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says the fire started just before 2 PM Wednesday in a detached garage on Stone Rd. in the Town of Hartland.

HARTLAND, N.Y. — No one was hurt, but two classic cars were lost in a fire Wednesday afternoon in the Niagara County Town of Hartland.

Crews from the Middleport Fire Department were called to put out the flames in a detached garage located on Stone Rd. just before 2 PM. A wooden shed near the garage was also damaged.

The single story two and a half car garage is considered a total loss.