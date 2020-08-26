Class Notes: In-class face time gives private schools a leg up in coronavirus education world

Western New York's private schools are prepared to meet their need.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With coronavirus forcing many suburban school districts to get ready for hybrid learning in a few weeks — and keeping Buffalo school students home every day to start the year — parents who want daily classroom learning are short on options.

Nearly all of the region's private schools are set to start the year with five-days-a week classroom learning. After years of enrollment decline, most say they've seen interest pick up over this summer, with a combination of daily on-campus learning and ample space to spread students out appealing to prospective students.