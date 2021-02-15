Class-action status in case brought by Tempo employees takes a step forward

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The attorney for five employees who filed a lawsuit in 2020 against Tempo and its operators has taken a step in pursuit of class action status.

The lawsuit, which was filed on July 16, contended that wait staff and other restaurant employees were cheated out of money and tips, and that they were instructed to falsely tell customers that money collected for an event fee was a gratuity for service. They sought $300,000 in damages.