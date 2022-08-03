Accidents claim 4 young lives in the past 2 weeks in WNY

Speed listed as apparent factor in both.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Over the past two weeks, we have seen four young lives cut short in crashes where police say speed may be a factor. The latest victims were just 17.

If you go by Warner Road in the Town of Lancaster and now Delaware Road in the Town of Clarence, you will see the flowers, balloons, cards, and other forms of tribute amidst the debris or damaged trees from the impact.

In Lancaster, an accident investigation is apparently still open with officers who mentioned speed and weather conditions as contributing factors. The driver of the car is said to be a 19-year-old male who was injured. But his two 19-year-old passengers, listed as Makenzie Mycek and Molly Kaminski by the Buffalo News, were both killed last Wednesday following the collision with a tree as the car erupted into flames.

Then in Clarence on Monday just after 4 p.m. state police say a Jeep Cherokee driven by 17-year-old Luke Malinich ran off the road, overturned, and hit a tree.

He and passenger 17-year-old Lauren Taggart were killed. They were both seniors at Williamsville South High School and the school district is providing counseling for those students and staffers who feel they need it.

Luke's friends were out at the scene on Delaware Road the day after to remember and respect and cherish his never-ending ability to always cheer them up. David Dougherty told Channel 2, "Luke Malinich was just one of the brightest kids I know. Always would brighten up your day no matter what mood you were in. No matter like... it's just really hard to see the kid go. He's too young"

"Just the goofiness. I'll miss that. Like no one is ever gonna replace that, I don't know...there's never gonna be another kid like Luke. He was getting his license in two weeks. And he talks about new cars he was looking at. Everyone was so excited because he was the last one to get his license," said Dougherty.

And he provided a favorite memory of this athletic young man who fits that football balloon now blowing in the breeze. as part of the roadside memorial.

"Tom taught him to kick and he was like you can be really good at this man and the next day he signed up for football. He played football and that was Luke - he was just a spontaneous kid."

Tom Amoia said he was Luke's best friend and has known him for the past eight years or so since they met in Bible church school. He sadly notes "Got prom season. Close to graduation. Close to a lot of life changes though...he was just gonna get his driver's license in two weeks."

While they didn't know Lauren that well Amoia had this observation about how close she impressed Luke.

"He didn't stop talking about her. I know like when all this happened he was happy."