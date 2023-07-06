Clarence preps for winter with purchase of new equipment

The town announced Tuesday they have purchased a new Fair Manufacturing loader mount snow blower.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — It may be summer, but Town of Clarence is already thinking about winter and snow removal.

The new unit will replace a decades-old loader mount snow blower.

“This modern piece of snow-fighting equipment features a 326-horsepower engine with a 109-inch wide and 52-inch-high opening capable of moving 3,200 tons of snow per hour,” said Highway Superintendent James A. Dussing in a press release. “It will enhance our capabilities to move large amounts of snow in a short period of time, especially where blowing and drifting happen. It will also be used in the subdivisions during and after large snowfall events to open roads and to widen lanes back to the curbs.”

The town is also expecting two new tandem axle dump trucks with plows later this fall, which will help crews move heavy snow during storms, as well as being used for end of summer projects.