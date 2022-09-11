Clarence planning board hears plans for Chick-fil-A on Transit Road

Even though the architect and developer for the Transit Road Chick Fil-A project presented to the planning board, they wouldn't answer basic questions about it.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Since it was announced Monday that Benderson Development plans to bring a Chick-Fil-A to the Eastgate Plaza, comments about how much of a traffic kerfuffle it would cause piled up on WGRZ's social pages.

Wednesday night, however, only two people expressed their comments to the Clarence Planning Board.

The planning board heard from a representative from the architecture firm Bohler about the project.

The Chick-fil-A will occupy the land that Applebee's once occupied within the Eastgate Plaza. The project plans call for that building to be demolished, and a new 5,000 square foot restaurant will take its place.

The Chick-fil-A will have dual drive-thru lanes that will allegedly fit up to 30 cars at once.

The architect told the planning board that Benderson Development has been asking the New York State Department of Transportation to provide, what they called, traffic upgrades to the area of the plaza.

Chick-fil-A has provided a traffic study to the NYSDOT, according to the architect at the meeting.

The project calls for two left turn lanes to be installed at the main intersection of the plaza; right now there is only one left turn lane.

According to the architect, the NYSDOT has denied Benderson's requests for so-called traffic upgrades in the past.

The planning board requested that Chick-fil-A submit a written plan for handling traffic during a would-be grand opening.

The only public comments submitted during the first, of many, hearings about the project only commented on delivery schedules for the Chick-fil-A, and what Benderson would do to handle traffic flow within the plaza.

The planning board moved the project forward to the environmental review stage. No date for the next update on the project has been scheduled yet.

2 On Your Side tried to talk to the Bohler and Benderson Development in the lobby and the parking lot, just to ask some basic timeline questions and learn more about the traffic upgrades the state would need to do.