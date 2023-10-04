Clarence music students heading to Virginia Beach for special performance honoring military

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A group of about 100 student musicians will pay tribute to our nation's military as they travel to "Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story."
They were rehearsing Monday and talked about the importance of this performance.
"It's not just another concert, this is something they'll remember for the rest of their lives. Going down to a military base, performing for the active military that don't always get the thanks that they deserve for what they do in our country and having a bunch of ambassadors that are in high school make that statement is overwhelming for me," said Louis Vitello the Clarence Music Department Chairman.
The group travels to Virginia next Friday.
They will perform the Pulitzer-nominated piece "Kakehashi: That We Might Live." The performance tells the story of the people who surrendered and sacrificed at the beginning of World War II in Bataan and Corregidor.