Clarence man suffers from medical event, crashes into storage units in City of Tonawanda

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Young Street.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Clarence man was taken to the hospital Friday after crashing a van into a storage garage in the City of Tonawanda.

The City of Tonawanda Police Department says Anthony R. Westenfield, 68, suffered from a medical event, which caused his 2008 Ford van to leave the roadway and crash into the Life Storage garages on Young Street.

Police say Westenfield was exiting the United Materials Company at 528 Young Street and drove across the street into the storage garage. The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m.

The storage units sustained damage to some exterior walls, according to police.