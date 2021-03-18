Clarence man sentenced for drug trafficking crime

Anthony Gerace will spend 5 years in prison for a drug trafficking-related charge. His brother under indictment for sex trafficking and drug charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 41-year-old Clarence man was sentenced Thursday to spend five years in prison after being convicted of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Anthony Gerace's home was searched in 2019, where Homeland Security says they found drugs, 14 firearms, ammunition, and $103,360 in cash.

In regards to Anthony's case, U.S. Attorneys say that between 2006 and January 28, 2019 (when Anthony's house was searched), Anthony was involved with the possession and distribution of several federally controlled substances including marijuana, THC, cocaine and hydrocodone.

Homeland Security special agents say they found THC and marijuana in Anthony's home on Michael Douglas Drive in Clarence when the January 2019 federal search warrant was executed. They say the various firearms and "numerous round of ammunition" were found near the drugs and cash.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that as part of his plea, Anthony admitted that the "firearms protected him, his proceeds, the location where he stored his controlled substances and currency, and the controlled substances."

The U.S. Attorney's office says the drugs recovered had a conservative street value of approximately $98,850. Anthony forfeited the money, guns, and ammunition.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that the sentencing and investigation of Anthony was a combined effort of Homeland Security Investigations, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, the Amherst Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).