Clarence man facing attempted murder charge following knife attack

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says 41-year-old Jonathan McKibben attacked an elderly man Thursday.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Clarence man is facing attempted murder and other charges after an elderly man was stabbed Thursday.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says they were called to a home on Manor Wood Lane where the victim reported he was attacked by someone he knew.

While on their way to the scene, a deputy noticed a man covered in blood walking down Saw Mill Rd. and fitting the description provided by the victim.

Jonathan McKibben, 41, of Clarence, was arrested without incident and turned over to detectives.

In addition to the attempted murder count, he's charged with assault with intent to injure using a weapon, assault injuring a victim 65-years of age or older, criminal contempt-violating an order of protection, and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use.