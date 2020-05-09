Police: Clarence man arrested for DWI after trying to avoid checkpoint

Jeffrey M. Meissner, 42, was pulled over after making a u-turn to allegedly avoid the checkpoint near Connection Drive.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — On Friday a Clarence man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after trying to avoid a sobriety checkpoint, according to New York State Police.

Jeffrey M. Meissner, 42, was pulled over after making a u-turn to allegedly avoid the checkpoint near Connection Drive. Troopers say he failed sobriety tests on scene and after being taken back to the station, his chemical breath test showed a 0.09 blood alcohol concentration.

He was released on appearance tickets for Town of Clarence court.