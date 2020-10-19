Clarence man arrested after domestic incident

Austin O'Donnell has been charged with four misdemeanors, including second degree unlawful imprisonment and third degree assault

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Early Sunday morning, a 24-year-old Clarence man was arrested after a domestic incident, according to the New York State Police.

State Police arrested Austin O'Donnell, 24, on Sunday morning after authorities responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Coventry Green Circle in Clarence.

O'Donnell held a pillow over a 51-year-old victim's face during an argument about loud music, according to authorities.

O'Donnell was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief. All of those charges are misdemeanors.