Clarence man arrested after domestic incident

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Early Sunday morning, a 24-year-old Clarence man was arrested after a domestic incident, according to the New York State Police.
State Police arrested Austin O'Donnell, 24, on Sunday morning after authorities responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. on Coventry Green Circle in Clarence.
O'Donnell held a pillow over a 51-year-old victim's face during an argument about loud music, according to authorities.
O'Donnell was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree, assault 3rd degree, criminal obstruction of breathing and criminal mischief. All of those charges are misdemeanors.
He was arraigned virtually and released on his own recognizance. O'Donnell is scheduled to return to the town of Clarence Court in December.