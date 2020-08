Jonathan McKibben, 41, facing attempted murder, burglary and other charges.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Clarence man was virtually arraigned over the weekend for stabbing an elderly man multiple times and violating an order of protection.

The attack took place around 10:30 AM last Thursday in the victim's home on Manor Wood Lane.