Clarence dedicates new Veterans Memorial

The Town of Clarence also held its Memorial Day parade this year.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — The pandemic forced the cancellation of many events, including last year's special dedication of the new Veterans Memorial in Clarence. Monday, it was able to happen along with the Memorial Day parade down Main Street.

Signs things are getting back to normal in Western New York as hundreds of families lined Main Street to watch the Memorial Day parade. For a lot of kids, it was one of the first big events they've gone to since March of last year.

"It really is nice. It feels like it's normal. It really is nice," said Sergio Criscitiello.

People then made their way over to the park for the Memorial Day ceremony and the dedication of the new Clarence Veterans Memorial, which also had to be cancelled last year because of COVID.

The memorial honors all veterans, and features the names of more than 450 who have served, and the names of the 55 military members from Clarence who were killed in action.

"Color and gender make no difference because they're all part of the Army, they were Army green, and one team with the unity of purpose to fight and defend America," said guest speaker Col. Randy Garver. "Memorial Day is obviously a day we stop and reflect on those who have sacrificed their lives, but this day is not really so much for the Gold Star families because it's for us as a nation and citizens because the families of the fallen need no reminder. They live every day remembering. We as a nation are duty bound to honor the fallen."

The memorial includes five granite panels with the names etched on them and five flags representing the branches of the military.

The idea for the memorial came about after the death of Clarence High School graduate Captain Andrew Byers in 2016.

"But when his unit became engaged in heavy fighting, seven Afghan special forces members were wounded and Captain Byers attempted to rescue them from enemy fire and was killed. Captain Byers is truly an American hero, and he made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation," said Col. Garver.

Captain Byers' friend and twin sister worked with the Clarence Rotary to make the memorial happen.