When Amherst and Clarence fire crews arrived, flames were already through the roof of the garage and house. Firefighters say the homeowners escaped uninjured.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — A house fire in Clarence Center caused more than $1 million in damage on Saturday morning.

A viewer shared a video of the scene with us of the blaze on Thompson Road which happened around 4:30 a.m.

When Amherst and Clarence fire crews arrived, they tell us flames were already through the roof of the garage and house. Firefighters say the homeowners, a husband, and wife escaped uninjured. No firefighters were injured.