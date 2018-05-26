CLARENCE, N.Y. — Clarence Town Park has gone to the dogs...at least for a day.

Furry friends and their owners are gathering for the annual "Bark in the Park." The event features a Doxie Derby, dog kissing booth, jumping and agility course demonstrations, dog-related vendors, and much more.

There are more than 80 vendors, displays, and exhibits.

Several contests are also being held, such as most patriotic, most colorful, most unique trick — there's even an dog/owner look-alike contest.

"Bark in the Park" goes until 3 p.m.

There's a suggested $5 donation to get in. Kids under 12 get in for free. Proceeds benefit several non-profit organizations.

