Civilians, ECSO team help save person at Buffalo Bills game Sunday

Two members with the ECSO SWAT Quick Reaction Force assisted in helping the patient in the parking lot.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office responded to a medical emergency in the parking lot of Highmark Stadium at the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday.

The sheriff's office says Dr. Kevin McGee and Sgt. Chris Soluri were working as part of the SWAT Quick Reaction Force at the stadium when they responded to assist with a first aid call of a person having a seizure and possibly a heart attack.

When they arrived on scene, the sheriff's office said civilians were performing CPR on the victim. Dr. McGee and Sgt. Soluri took control and used and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED).

Officials say the patient had no pulse and was not breathing when they arrived on scene. Dr. McGee and Sgt. Soluri were able to the victim to regain consciousness. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The sheriff's office says the patient was conscious, alert and talking when their team left the hospital.

It was not the only emergency situation that they sheriff's office assisted in. Deputies also responded to a report of an unresponsive guest in the bathroom at the stadium. A deputy began CPR and was assisted by an off-duty federal agent until EMS and paramedics arrived.