Civil Rights Organizations host East Buffalo block party

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Campaign to End Qualified Immunity, Edifye, VOICE Buffalo, VOCAL NY, End QI NY, and Americans Against Qualified Immunity are giving back to East Buffalo.
The organizations hosted a block party at Bethel AME Church on Michigan Saturday offering free grocery distribution, a visit from University of Buffalo athletes, a community engagement speaker, and brake light check and repair.
Team Edifye says helping people fix brake lights and headlights, prevents them from being pulled over. They hope this will stop any possible escalation from a law enforcement traffic stop. Team Edifye President Paulie Jackson tells 2 On Your Side "We are here to stop aggressive police stops from happening by fixing brake and taillights for our community members that could be struck by financial burden and time. Also educating folks on qualified immunity and having fun with community members in East Buffalo."
Team Edify says it was inspired by the Black Panthers, who did the same thing decades ago.