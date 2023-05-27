Civil Rights Organizations host East Buffalo block party

Team Edifye says helping people fix brake lights and headlights, prevents them from being pulled over. They hope this will stop any possible escalation from a law enforcement traffic stop. Team Edifye President Paulie Jackson tells 2 On Your Side "We are here to stop aggressive police stops from happening by fixing brake and taillights for our community members that could be struck by financial burden and time. Also educating folks on qualified immunity and having fun with community members in East Buffalo."