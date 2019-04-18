BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo State College is going to take over the city's impound lot on Dart Street, which is the lot located near the 198.

That means the city is on the lookout for a new place to put cars that are towed, wrecked or stolen.

The city announced a request for proposals Thursday to try to find a site to put a big parking lot, which isn't necessarily an easy task.

"We do need 5 or 6 acres of land, we do need office space, we need fencing, adequate lighting, security cameras, wifi, and we're looking forward to getting those proposals coming into us," said Kevin Helfer, Buffalo Parking Commissioner.

The proposals are due May 23.

As for the current lot, Buffalo State hasn't announced what they are going to do with it, they say they're still looking at campus needs and getting input from the community.