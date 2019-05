BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's not quite summer yet, but a summertime staple in Buffalo open Friday afternoon for the Memorial Day weekend.

The city's 11 splash pads will open at 2 P.M.

A list of city pools and splash pads can be found here.

Weather permitting, these are the hours the splash pads will be open this weekend:

Friday- 2-7 P.M.

Saturday- 11A.M.-7P.M.

Sunday- 11 A.M.-7 P.M.

Monday- 11 A.M.-7 P.M.