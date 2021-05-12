City reviewing plans for Outer Harbor amphitheater that could host up to 8,000

The canopied amphitheater is proposed for the 100,000-square-foot former Tops Markets LLC warehouse, commonly referred to as Terminal B, at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. officials hope to begin construction later this year on a concert and special events complex along the southern end of the 400-acre Outer Harbor property.

The canopied amphitheater is proposed for the 100,000-square-foot former Tops Markets LLC warehouse, commonly referred to as Terminal B, at 901 Fuhrmann Blvd. The warehouse will be stripped to its steel frame before being rebuilt. The venue could hold as many as 8,000 concertgoers.

“Its impact on the Outer Harbor could be huge,” said Steve Ranalli, Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. president.