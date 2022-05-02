City putting Broadway Barns, animal shelter, LaSalle acreage out to bid

Proposals are due July 29 for the Broadway Barns and animal shelter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three city-owned properties are going out to bid for private development: the Broadway Barns (197 Broadway), Buffalo Animal Shelter (380 Oak St.) and six parcels totaling 7.2 acres around the Metro Rail LaSalle Station (Main Street and LaSalle Avenue).

“The timing is right to put these out there,” said Lisa Hicks, Buffalo director of development. “It’s all part of our pandemic recovery plan.”

If the proposals are accepted, both would be relocated to a city Department of Public Works campus that has not been sited yet.