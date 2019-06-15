BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo was out Friday making sure everything was ready to go for the 44th Annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival.

Juneteenth is a celebration of African American culture and the oldest known observance of the ending of slavery in the United States.

As one of the biggest events in the country, the city expects thousands of people to come to Buffalo to experience it.

Mayor Byron Brown said to make sure people are safe, there will be different security measures in place.

"Captain Steve Nichols certainly has been working with the various units of the Buffalo police department, with the peacemakers. There's a specialized safety plan for Juneteenth," Brown said.

The Juneteenth Parade steps off in the city's east side at 11 a.m., at Genesee and Moselle Streets, and ends at MLK Park.

The festival runs both Saturday and Sunday.

2 on Your Side is a proud sponsor of Juneteenth. We hope to see you out there!

For more information, you can check out the Juneteenth of Buffalo website here.