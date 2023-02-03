Buffalo officials update investigation into Main Street fire that killed firefighter

Firefighter Jason Arno, 37, was killed in the line of duty during a fire on Main Street on Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — City of Buffalo officials provided an update on the investigation into a fatal fire that took the life of a firefighter.

Portions of the building at 745 Main St. in downtown Buffalo were demolished overnight, in order to allow for the extinguishing of hot spots, so that investigators could get in and do their work.

It was expected the rest of the demolition would have commenced by now, but it's been halted, we're told, to allow for further investigation of the cause.

Among those assisting in the investigation is the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Buffalo Commissioner William Renaldo cautioned not to read too much into that.

"City of Buffalo, Buffalo Fire Department is still the lead investigation, our own fire investigation unit, but they bring a lot of knowledge, expertise, equipment, and funding as well. So, their assistance is very welcome," Renaldo said.

Investigators believe Arno was killed by collapsing debris. Among the things investigators are looking into is whether the collapse was triggered by a back draft, which caused a fiery explosion, or if the collapse is what occurred first.

Arno was a three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department. He served with Engine 2, which is housed on Virginia Street in Buffalo.