TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Overnight parking restrictions are about to begin in the City of Tonawanda.

In a sure sign of the change in seasons, those restrictions will start Tuesday. No parking will be permitted on streets or in city lots between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. until March 31.

