City of Tonawanda public works employee injured after being struck by car

The 62-year-old driver of a 2015 Nissan that struck the garbage truck was issued two traffic summons: imprudent speed and following too closely.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A City of Tonawanda public works employee was struck by a vehicle on Friday morning and sustained a broken right ankle.

City of Tonawanda Police said the 20-year-old employee was emptying a garbage tote by a mechanical lift on the back of the refuse truck.

The incident happened when the Nissan turned onto Young Street from Fremont Street. A 2015 Nissan hit the back of the garbage truck where the employee was operating the lift.

The employee was taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.