City of Tonawanda properties to get major facelift

Carubba & Company and The DiMarco Group have purchased two properties as part of redevelopment efforts in the city.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A pair of City of Tonawanda properties are due to get a major facelift that will not only improve the quality of life in the community, but along with it, will bring jobs and increase the tax base.

Mayor Rick Davis says Carubba & Company and The DiMarco Group have signed contracts for the purchase of 20 Fillmore Ave. and 13 Young St.

“This shows what we have known all along that Tonawanda is a hidden jewel and a great place to live," said Mayor Davis. A lot of hard work went into public hearings with residents and the years of planning is starting to pay off.” Joe Carubba, who has invested in areas all over WNY states, “Tonawanda was a place we initially targeted due to the walkability, the bike trails, and the community feel.”

For phase one, Fillmore Ave. will be the catalyst for other redevelopment in the city's Gaslight section. With phase two, a portion of Young St. will be turned into green space with public access in the short-term and a mixed-use concept down the road.