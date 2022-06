14-year-old Sante Ekiss was last seen Friday night near the intersection of Niagara Falls Blvd. and Tonawanda Creek Rd.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — City of Tonawanda Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.

They say Sante Ekiss was last seen Friday around 7 PM near the intersection of Niagara Falls Blvd. and Tonawanda Creek Rd.

At the time, he was wearing black sweatpants, a black sweatshirt and white Nike Air Jordans. Sante is 5'4" tall and weighs 140 lbs.