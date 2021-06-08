City of Tonawanda Police asking for public's help locating missing teenager

x
Police say Angelia Maracle was last seen on Friday, June 4, leaving her house after school.
CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Angelia Maracle was last seen on Friday, June 4, leaving her house after school. She was said to be wearing a black top and black shorts.

Angelia is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.

Police say Angelia may have been seen Tuesday around 1:30 a.m. in the North Tonawanda area around Schenck and Bryant streets.

Anyone with information about Angelia's whereabouts can call the City of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 692-2121.

