City of Tonawanda Police searching for missing 14-year-old

Credit: City of Tonawanda Police

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The City of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say Sante Ekiss was last seen in the City of Tonawanda around 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

Ekiss is said to be 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 114 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, a red hat, black jeans and white sneakers.

Police believe Ekiss may be in the area of North Tonawanda or Cheektowaga. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at (716) 692-2121 ext. 0. 

